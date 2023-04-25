HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

CPI(M) leaders welcome Vande Bharat Express in Kannur

April 25, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) leaders, including party Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan, joined others to receive the Vande Bharat Express at the Kannur railway station on Tuesday.

Earlier, CPI(M) and Congress leaders had stayed away when the train reached the station during its trial run. However, on Tuesday, when it arrived at 7.53 p.m., several CPI(M) leaders had already reached the station to receive it.

MLAs K.V. Sumesh and Ramachandran Kadanappally were present.

The train was given a rousing reception at Kasaragod where it ended the journey.

