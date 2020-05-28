Kerala

CPI(M) leaders threaten police at Vandiperiyar

Video clips emerge on social media

Video clips of some Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders threatening police officers, including the sub-inspector, of the Vandiperiyar police station in connection with the seizure of a motorbike belonging to a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activist created a row on Thursday.

The police had seized nearly 20 motorbikes, including that of the DYFI activist, for violating COVID-19 regulations. Though CPI(M) district secretariat member R. Thilakan and Peerumade local committee secretary Vijayanand reached the police station to get the vehicle released, the police did not budge.

Case registered

They insisted that a penalty of ₹3,000 should be paid for releasing the motorbike. The leaders threatened the police officers with dire consequences. In the video, they were seen saying that they would enter the residences of the police officers and might even hack them. The video clips appeared on social media.

The police have registered a case against the CPI(M) leaders for preventing the officers from discharging their duty.

