CPI(M) leaders silent on allegations of Manu Thomas

Leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) have declined to comment on the allegations made by Manu Thomas, who has been removed from the CPI(M) Kannur district committee.

Party leader P. Jayarajan remained tight-lipped about Mr. Thomas’ accusations at a district secretariat meeting on Saturday. When approached by mediapersons, Mr. Jayarajan responded that the accusations held more significance for the media than for him.

CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan also refused to address the issue.

Reports indicate that several district secretariat members criticised P. Jayarajan for worsening the situation through his Facebook post, which came after the district secretary had addressed the media.

Mr. Thomas had accused party leaders of liaison with criminal groups, alleging that P. Jayarajan frequently put the party in crisis and used his influence for personal gain, implicating his son Jain P. Raj in illegal activities.

Meanwhile, a statement from the CPI(M) district secretariat said the party condemned ongoing media narratives linking it to criminal groups, labelling the accusations as baseless and misleading. Party leaders refuted claims that State committee member P. Jayarajan and district committee member M. Shajar were aiding such groups.

The district secretariat urged party members and the public to remain vigilant against these false narratives. They said Mr. Thomas’ allegations, shared widely on social media, were unfounded and objectionable.

The CPI(M) reiterated its commitment to mobilising labour and peasant masses, fighting against injustice, and opposing corporate and racist policies. It accused right-wing parties and certain media outlets of attempting to undermine the party’s credibility following recent election losses, urging the public to see through the misinformation campaigns.

Meanwhile, Jain P. Raj, through his lawyer, issued a legal notice to Mr. Thomas, demanding a retraction of the allegations, a public apology, and compensation of ₹50 lakh. Mr. Raj contended that Mr. Thoma falsely linked him to a gold-mining gang, quotation gangs, and illegal businesses.

