CPI(M) leader’s remarks on Malappuram Muslim girls trigger protest

October 03, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The CPI(M) has evoked a sharp protest from various Muslim organisations after its State committee member K. Anil Kumar said that it was because of the party’s influence that Muslim girls in Malappuram began to remove their headscarves.

Mr. Ani Kumar had made the controversial remarks during a speech in Thiruvananthapuram a couple of days ago.

The Kerala Muslim Jamat, which stands close to the ruling party, has demanded an apology from the CPI(M) leader. In a statement here on Tuesday, the Muslim Jamat said that the CPI(M) had insulted the Muslim girls of Malappuram by making such a flippant remark.

The Muslim Jamat said that Mr. Anil Kumar’s effrontery was a public challenge to the Muslim community. “The CPI(M) should reject that statement and correct him publicly,” said the Muslim Jamat.

Demanding that the CPI(M) desist from insulting the Muslim community for gaining the approbation of the neo-liberal fascist groups, the Muslim Jamat said that anyone aware of the educational and social advancement of Muslims in Malappuram would not have made such a flippant statement.

According to the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, the biggest Muslim organisation in the State, Mr. Anil Kumar’s remarks about Malappuram Muslim girls exposed the CPI(M)’s double-standards. Sunni Yuvajana Sangham leader Abdussamad Pookkottur said that denial of religion was the basis of Communism. He said the CPI(M), however, would not prefer a controversy as it always wanted the minority votes.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), describing the CPI(M) as an anti-religious party, said here on Tuesday that the party’s real intent was exposed. IUML State general secretary P.M.A. Salam described Mr. Anil Kumar’s remarks as the latest attempt to encroach on the faith of Muslims. “It is not the first time. We saw the CPI(M) intentions in Sabarimala and Wakaf cases,” said Mr. Salam.

The IUML leader said that the CPI(M) could not even make its former general secretary Harkishan Singh Surjeet remove his turban. He said the CPI(M) had proved its anti-religious intent.

According to IUML leader K.M. Shaji, whose remarks against Health Minister Veena George recently triggered the State Women’s Commission’s anger, one should not be surprised at the CPI(M) leader’s statement against headscarf. “It is just one of the agendas of that party. The CPI(M) is upset about the educational advancement of the Muslim girls of Malappuram,” he said.

Former Minister K.T. Jaleel, LDF’s MLA from Tavanur, said that Mr. Anil Kumar’s remarks should be rejected like that of Mr. Shaji.