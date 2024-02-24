GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI(M) leader’s murder: police to move custody application on Monday

The suspect will be taken to the crime spot for gathering evidence

February 24, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Investigation Team probing the murder of Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader P.V. Sathyanathan will move the Koyilandy Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Monday seeking the custody of the suspect, P. Abhilash, who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Friday.

Police sources said he would be taken to the crime scene for gathering more evidence. It was reportedly the long-standing enmity of the accused with Sathyanathan, particularly over his expulsion from the CPI(M) and removal from a party-led palliative care vehicle, that triggered the crime, they said.

There were also allegations by senior CPI(M) leaders that there were suspicious elements of conspiracy behind the murder which took place at the Peruvattur Cheriyapuram Paradevatha Temple on Thursday night.

Within a few hours after the incident, a 14-member special team, led by District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) Arvind Sukumar, had been constituted to intensify the probe.

