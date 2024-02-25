CPI(M) leader’s murder: police say claim on weapon needs to be verified

February 25, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the murder of Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader P.V. Sathyanathan, has ruled out the possibilities of an axe being the murder weapon. District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) Arvind Sukumar said that the weapon was most probably a knife. However, he failed to confirm the claim in the remand report that the suspect P. Abhilash had purchased the knife from West Asia, where he had worked for more than a year. “We need to verify the claim,” he told The Hindu.

However, Mr. Abhilash has reportedly confessed that he had stabbed Mr. Sathyanathan with an intention to kill over a personal grudge. The two reportedly had a long-standing enmity over Mr. Sathyanathan’s alleged role in Mr. Abhilash’s expulsion from the party and removal from a party-led palliative care vehicle.

The murder took place around 10 p.m. on Thursday during the festival at Peruvattur Cheriyapuram Paradevatha Temple. Mr. Abhilash surrendered soon and was remanded in judicial custody on Friday. The SIT is planning to move the Koyilandy Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Monday seeking his custody.

