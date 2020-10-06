CPI(M) leader’s murder: key accused held

The police on Tuesday arrested the key accused in the murder of CPI(M) Puthussery Colony branch secretary P.U. Sanoop.

Nandan of Chittilangad was arrested from his hideout in Thrissur.

The police had issued a lookout notice for him. The police took into custody two persons who helped the accused escape from the scene of murder from Chittilangad on Monday. They gave some key information which led to the arrest of the key accused. The police also conducted a search at the house of Nandan’s wife at Pazhanji and seized his passport.

Sanoop, a DYFI leader, was hacked and stabbed to death at Chittilangad on Sunday night. Three of his friends were injured in the attack.