CPI(M) leader’s murder: key accused held

The police on Tuesday arrested the key accused in the murder of CPI(M) Puthussery Colony branch secretary P.U. Sanoop.
Nandan of Chittilangad was arrested from his hideout in Thrissur.
The police had issued a lookout notice for him. The police took into custody two persons who helped the accused escape from the scene of murder from Chittilangad on Monday. They gave some key information which led to the arrest of the key accused. The police also conducted a search at the house of Nandan’s wife at Pazhanji and seized his passport.
Sanoop, a DYFI leader, was hacked and stabbed to death at Chittilangad on Sunday night. Three of his friends were injured in the attack.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath