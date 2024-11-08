ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) leaders disagree on election focus in Palakkad

Published - November 08, 2024 09:10 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) leaders in the district were divided over the black money allegations against United Democratic Front’s Palakkad byelection candidate Rahul Mamkootathil.

While senior party leader and former Lok Sabha member N.N. Krishnadas said that the byelection should discuss political and other issues that affect the people, CPI(M) district secretary E.N. Suresh Babu stuck to his argument that there should be a comprehensive investigation into the black money charges.

Mr. Krishnadas said that it was the duty of the police to examine whether there was money in the travel bag or not. What he said was the party policy, he said, adding that the black money controversy was over that the discussions should shift to seminal issues.

But Mr. Suresh Babu said that everything that affects the people should be discussed during the elections.

Earlier, Left Democratic Front candidate P. Sarin had said that the whole issue was the creation of Shafi Parambil, MP.

