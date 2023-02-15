CPI(M) leaders accused of fabricating complaint

February 15, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

In a major twist in the obscene video controversy that rattled the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] in Alappuzha, the woman complainant on Wednesday termed the whole episode a conspiracy hatched by a few CPI(M) leaders to sideline A.P. Sona in the party.

The CPI(M), last month, expelled Mr. Sona, an area committee member, after allegations that he tried to misbehave with a girl. Back then, it had been reported that people who caught him had found nude videos of a number of women on his mobile phone. The CPI(M) ousted him based on the report of a two-member inquiry commission.

Speaking to reporters here, the complainant denied the allegations that Mr. Sona had attacked her daughter.

The woman said that she had been made a pawn in the factional feud in the CPI(M) in Alappuzha.

“Mr. Sona has borrowed ₹1.5 lakh from me. As he did not return the money, I raised the issue with some party leaders. In my complaint to the party leadership, former area committee member V.G. Vishnu, his wife, and branch secretary Mao added unfounded charges against Mr. Sona. They wrote disgusting things about me and my daughter in the letter. Though I told the truth to the party commission, it did not consider my version,” she said, adding that Mr. Sona had returned ₹1 lakh.

Mr. Sona’s sisters who attended the press conference said the lewd videos found on his phone were fake. They said that complaints would be filed before the police and the party.

Mr. Vishnu, meanwhile, denied charges levelled against him. He said the party leadership would respond to the allegations.