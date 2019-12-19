CPI(M) leader urges Union Govt. to resolve Koottupuzha bridge imbroglio

CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan has submitted a memorandum to the Ministry of Environment, demanding that the Centre give sanction to complete the new Koottupuzha bridge, the construction of which has been stopped mid-way owing to objections raised by Karnataka.

The party took the initiative in the wake of the arrest by Karnataka forest officials of a couple, Babu and Soumini, who have been living on the land adjacent to the bridge on the Karnataka side for more than 60 years, on the charge of cutting a tree in their own land. They were later released on bail.

Mr. Jayarajan said that the Kerala Public Works Department was constructing the Thalassery-Valavupara road at a cost of ₹230 crore and the Kootupuzha bridge was one of the three on the stretch.

The old Koottupuzha bridge, built during the British period and connecting Kerala and Karnataka, was in need of renovation and there had been a long-pending pedemand for an alternative bridge there, he said.

A joint survey by the two States in the 1970s had identified the boundaries. Accordingly, the river and the bridge were fully owned by Kerala. But, Karnataka had raised objections when the Barapole power plant situated in the area was constructed, by claiming ownership of the river, he said. However, the objections were not found valid and the project was accomplished.

Karnataka’s claim

“The attitude adopted by Karnataka is that there are no records on the ownership of the river and that the old bridge is theirs, and therefore, the construction of the new bridge will not be allowed,” he said.

It was to strengthen their case that Babu and Soumini, who had been living on their land for more than 60 years, were arrested by Karnataka forest officials, he alleged. The neighbouring State had raised the false claim that area came under the Brahmagiri reserve forest.

When the houses of the residents near the bridge on the Karnataka side collapsed during the floods of 2019, the families were resettled by the Kerala government and Payam panchayat. It was Kerala that had issued documents including ration cards, Aadhaar cards and voter identity cards to the residents.

Mr. Jayarajan demanded that the Kerala government intervene in the matter and find a solution to the vexed issue.

Mr. Jayarajan and other leaders visited Babu and Soumini and other families living on the Karnataka side. They concluded that trees, including coconut trees, were more than 50 years old and were cultivated by the residents.

CPI(M) district committee member K. Sreedharan and Payam grama panchayat president N. Asokan were present.