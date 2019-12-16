CPI(M) leader suspended over ‘DJ party’

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala on Sunday suspended a local leader from Kanjikuzhi in the Alappuzha district after he allegedly organised a “DJ party” for his son’s wedding reception.
CPI(M) Area Committee member Manoharan was suspended for six months for going against the party’s declared ideology of not conducting extravagant weddings.
Though Manoharan claimed it was his son who had organised the reception on December 13, the Left party did not accept the explanation. “The party’s decision was to organise simple wedding ceremonies. We heard that the reception was very pompous. That was not right,” CPI(M) district secretary R. Naser told reporters.
