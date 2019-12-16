Kerala

CPI(M) leader suspended over ‘DJ party’

more-in

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala on Sunday suspended a local leader from Kanjikuzhi in the Alappuzha district after he allegedly organised a “DJ party” for his son’s wedding reception.

CPI(M) Area Committee member Manoharan was suspended for six months for going against the party’s declared ideology of not conducting extravagant weddings.

Though Manoharan claimed it was his son who had organised the reception on December 13, the Left party did not accept the explanation. “The party’s decision was to organise simple wedding ceremonies. We heard that the reception was very pompous. That was not right,” CPI(M) district secretary R. Naser told reporters.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2019 3:56:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/cpim-leader-suspended-over-dj-party/article30315728.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY