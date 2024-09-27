GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) leader P. Jayarajan criticises LDF legislator P.V. Anvar for repeated allegations against party

P. Jayarajan questions Anvar’s press conferences, suggesting that there ‘may be a conspiracy’ behind the MLA’s actions

Published - September 27, 2024 12:00 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala CPI(M) leader P. Jayarajan (file)

Kerala CPI(M) leader P. Jayarajan (file) | Photo Credit: S.K. MOHAN

Senior CPI(M) leader P. Jayarajan has strongly criticised LDF Independent MLA P.V. Anvar stating that the latter has become the “mouthpiece of the right wing” and is repeating their political accusations.

Speaking to media in Kannur on Friday (September 27, 2024), Mr. Jayarajan questioned Mr. Anvar’s continuous press conferences, suggesting that there “may be a conspiracy” behind the MLA’s actions.

CPI(M), Kerala government parry LDF legislator P.V. Anvar’s accusations against CM’s office, family

Mr. Jayarajan expressed doubts about Mr. Anvar’s conduct, particularly in light of Chief Minister’s Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement that an investigation is under way regarding the written allegations made by Mr. Anvar. He added that Mr. Anvar should have refrained from making public accusations until the probe was complete.

“The Chief Minister has already indicated that, prima facie, there is no basis to the allegations against (political secretary) P. Sasi, yet Mr. Anvar persists in his claims,” Mr. Jayarajan said.

Further, Mr. Jayarajan emphasised that Mr. Anvar’s accusations against police officers and his written complaints to the Chief Minister had already prompted a Vigilance investigation. He questioned the timing of Mr. Anvar’s press conferences, arguing that he should have waited for the findings of the ongoing investigation before reacting publicly.

The CPI(M) leader reiterated that Mr. Anvar’s claims about the involvement of police officers with RSS leaders must be thoroughly investigated.

Mr. Jayarajan also dismissed the controversy surrounding the late party leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s funeral, stating it was a decision made years ago by the party. He accused Mr. Anvar of making unfounded allegations targeting party gatherings and clarified that he had no involvement with Mr. Anvar during his visit to the Gulf in 2023.

He added that Mr. Anvar’s allegations would not find support among party workers.

Published - September 27, 2024 12:00 pm IST

Related Topics

Kerala / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.