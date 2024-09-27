CPI(M) leader P. Jayarajan criticises LDF legislator P.V. Anvar for repeated allegations against party

Senior CPI(M) leader P. Jayarajan has strongly criticised LDF Independent MLA P.V. Anvar stating that the latter has become the “mouthpiece of the right wing” and is repeating their political accusations.

Speaking to media in Kannur on Friday (September 27, 2024), Mr. Jayarajan questioned Mr. Anvar’s continuous press conferences, suggesting that there “may be a conspiracy” behind the MLA’s actions.

Mr. Jayarajan expressed doubts about Mr. Anvar’s conduct, particularly in light of Chief Minister’s Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement that an investigation is under way regarding the written allegations made by Mr. Anvar. He added that Mr. Anvar should have refrained from making public accusations until the probe was complete.

“The Chief Minister has already indicated that, prima facie, there is no basis to the allegations against (political secretary) P. Sasi, yet Mr. Anvar persists in his claims,” Mr. Jayarajan said.

Further, Mr. Jayarajan emphasised that Mr. Anvar’s accusations against police officers and his written complaints to the Chief Minister had already prompted a Vigilance investigation. He questioned the timing of Mr. Anvar’s press conferences, arguing that he should have waited for the findings of the ongoing investigation before reacting publicly.

The CPI(M) leader reiterated that Mr. Anvar’s claims about the involvement of police officers with RSS leaders must be thoroughly investigated.

Mr. Jayarajan also dismissed the controversy surrounding the late party leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s funeral, stating it was a decision made years ago by the party. He accused Mr. Anvar of making unfounded allegations targeting party gatherings and clarified that he had no involvement with Mr. Anvar during his visit to the Gulf in 2023.

He added that Mr. Anvar’s allegations would not find support among party workers.