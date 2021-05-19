CPI(M) leader M.V. Jayarajan defends removal of K.K. Shailaja from Kerala Cabinet

The CPI(M) Kannur district secretary says individuals are only ‘symbols of the movement’

CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan has defended the removal of K.K. Shailaja from the second Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Jayarajan reminded that Ms. Shailaja was a newcomer in 2016. Initially, when the Health Department was offered, she expressed unwillingness to take the role up to the party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. She had cited her lack of experience for it. It was the strength given by the party that has made Ms. Shailaja a good minister. Her victory is the victory of the community, he said.

Other examples

Mr. Jayarajan further said that not only Ms. Shailaja but also other leaders, including T.M. Thomas Isaac and T.P. Ramakrishnan and K.T. Jaleel, were not in the new Cabinet in Kerala and they too have done exemplary work. “Otherwise, the Left would never have come to power again,” he said.

He reminded that individuals were only “symbols” of the movement. It is the party that made one a ruler and a good ruler. The party was led by a movement, not an individual, he added.