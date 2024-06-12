CPI(M) leader M.V. Jayarajan blames social media for party’s poll setback in Kerala, Facebook group counters claims

In the wake of the Lok Sabha election results, M.V. Jayarajan, the CPI(M) Kannur district secretary, has attributed the party’s poor performance in Kerala to “anti-Left campaigns on social media.”

Mr. Jayarajan highlighted the detrimental impact of the youth relying solely on social media for election information, which he believes contributed significantly to the party’s electoral challenges.

He criticised right-wing politicians for “spreading falsehoods” through social media and accused the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) of “perpetuating lies online.” He noted a “concerning trend” among the youth, who he said are increasingly dependent on social media, leading to “a distorted perception of political realities.”

One notable target of social media abuse, according to Mr. Jayarajan, has been CPI(M) leader K.K. Shailaja in Kerala. He pointed out that such social media “vitriol is orchestrated to undermine Left-wing leaders and movements.”

Pro-Left groups blamed

Mr. Jayarajan also accused pro-Left social media groups of “being compromised.” He claimed that administrators of groups such as Chenkota and Porali Shaji were being bought, resulting in a shift from pro-Left to anti-Left posts. This, he argued, poses a significant challenge in the current digital era and called for party workers to be vigilant.

“Porali Shaji, Chengotta, Chengathir... initially used to have post pro-Left content. But once purchased, they turned against us,” said Mr. Jayarajan.

He emphasised the need for the party to adapt to this new landscape and recognise the influence of such online platforms.

Porali Shaji’s response

Responding to Mr. Jayarajan’s accusations, the Facebook group Porali Shaji questioned the Left leaders’ understanding of social media’s relevance and dismissed claims of anti-Leftism in such online groups. The Facebook page pointed out the existence of numerous fake accounts operating under similar names, complicating accountability for posts attributed to such groups.

The response also suggested that internal factors, such as interactions between CPI(M) leaders and BJP members on the day of polling, should be scrutinised for their impact on the election outcome.

It criticised the “tendency” of Left leaders to deflect blame onto social media and “cyber comrades”, emphasising the need for self-reflection and better management of official party pages.

“None of us ever wanted this party to lose,” stated Porali Shaji. “Criticising individuals and branding them as anti-Left without cause have driven some votes towards the BJP. The Left must learn to handle official party pages more effectively,” the social media post said.