CPI(M) leader lodges police complaint against alleged circulation of fake video

Published - September 25, 2024 01:54 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan has lodged a complaint with the State Police Chief and the District Police Chief (Kannur City) over the alleged circulation of a fake video and a statement in his name on social media.

The video reportedly quotes Jayarajan as saying, “Anwar is targeting Pinarayi, a group of jihadis behind him.”

The statement was allegedly circulated using the emblem of a television news channel, which has since clarified that it was not its content.

In his complaint, Mr. Jayarajan said that the campaign was aimed at defaming him and the CPI(M).

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) Kannur district committee organised a protest march on Tuesday against the alleged campaign.

