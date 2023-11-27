ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) leader held on charge of raping 16-year-old girl

November 27, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

A CPI(M) local leader at Cherpulassery was arrested on Sunday in connection with a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case.

CPI(M) Panniyamkurissi branch secretary and former DYFI leader K. Ahamed Kabeer, 36, was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl.

The police picked up Kabeer after their preliminary investigation into a complaint filed by the girl and her parents found his involvement in the crime.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A court at Ottapalam remanded him in judicial custody for two weeks. Meanwhile, the CPI(M) suspended him from the party.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US