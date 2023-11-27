CPI(M) leader held on charge of raping 16-year-old girl

November 27, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A CPI(M) local leader at Cherpulassery was arrested on Sunday in connection with a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case.

CPI(M) Panniyamkurissi branch secretary and former DYFI leader K. Ahamed Kabeer, 36, was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl.

The police picked up Kabeer after their preliminary investigation into a complaint filed by the girl and her parents found his involvement in the crime.

A court at Ottapalam remanded him in judicial custody for two weeks. Meanwhile, the CPI(M) suspended him from the party.