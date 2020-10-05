CPI(M) leader hacked to death in Thrissur

Thrissur

05 October 2020 10:28 IST

The CPI(M) alleged that an armed gang of RSS-Sangh Parivar workers attacked their activists

P.U. Sanoop, 26, CPI(M) branch secretary of Puthussery Colony in Chovvannur Panchayat was hacked to death on Monday night.

He was attacked around 11.30 p.m. on Sunday night at Chittilangode near Eyyal. Three other CPI(M) workers, Vipin, Jithu, and Abhijit, who were critically injured in the attack, have been admitted to hospital.

Police found a car near Erumappetty Taluk Hospital, which was used by people involved in the attack.

The CPI(M) alleged that an armed gang of RSS-Sangh Parivar workers attacked their activists. The police are searching for an eight member gang in connection with the murder.

Sanoop and his friends were attacked while returning after arranging food, which used to be distributed at Thrissur Medical College Hospital everyday by the DYFI. DYFI Chovvannur area committee had the responsibility to distribute food for Monday. Sanoop was the area joint secretary of DYFI, Chovvannur.