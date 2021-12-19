CPI(M), LDF helping fundamentalist forces unleash violence in Kerala, says BJP

Kozhikode

19 December 2021 17:41 IST

BJP Kerala president K. Surendran alleges that the Popular Front of India is preparing for a communal riot in the State

Both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and the CPI(M) are helping fundamentalist forces unleash violence in Kerala, BJP State president K. Surendran has alleged.

He told the media here on Sunday that there had been a high-level conspiracy behind the murder of BJP activist and OBC Morcha State secretary Ranjith Sreenivasan in Alappuzha on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Surendran claimed that the BJP had no role in the murder of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) State secretary K.S. Shan on Saturday night, which preceded the incident. The party had been exercising restraint in Alappuzha where the CPI(M) and the SDPI were engaged in conflict.

Police connivance

He also alleged that the Popular Front of India (PFI) was preparing for a communal riot in the State. PFI leaders were hatching murder conspiracies because they had the support of the CPI(M). The police too were the one of the main culprits in this. Murders were recurring because of police connivance, alleged Mr. Surendran.

Strict action was not taken against those who were behind this because both the CPI(M) and the LDF were supporting the PFI, he added.