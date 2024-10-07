CPI(M) lashes out at Anvar at Nilambur

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] lashed out at P.V. Anvar, MLA, at a meeting held at Nilambur on Monday evening. Inaugurating the meeting, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member A. Vijayaraghavan told Mr. Anvar that his actions would not do any damage to the party. Mr. Vijayaraghavan praised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the only political leader who won two terms of consecutive governance. The meeting said the development brought about in Nilambur in the past eight years was at the CPI(M)’s initiative. Theatre artiste Nilambur Aysha was the chief guest. She pooh-poohed the allegations that she had lent support to Mr. Anvar.

