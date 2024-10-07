GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) lashes out at Anvar at Nilambur

Published - October 07, 2024 08:45 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] lashed out at P.V. Anvar, MLA, at a meeting held at Nilambur on Monday evening. Inaugurating the meeting, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member A. Vijayaraghavan told Mr. Anvar that his actions would not do any damage to the party. Mr. Vijayaraghavan praised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the only political leader who won two terms of consecutive governance. The meeting said the development brought about in Nilambur in the past eight years was at the CPI(M)’s initiative. Theatre artiste Nilambur Aysha was the chief guest. She pooh-poohed the allegations that she had lent support to Mr. Anvar.

Published - October 07, 2024 08:45 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.