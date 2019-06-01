CPI(M) Kerala unit backs govt. stance on Sabarimala

Expressing ‘serious concern’ at the setback suffered to the party in the Lok Sabha elections, the State committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has reiterated its support to the government’s stance on the Sabarimala issue and pointed out the lapses in countering the campaign by right-wing forces in misleading a section of the faithful .

“The setback is transient and it will be examined Lok Sabha, Assembly constituency and booth-wise as different experiences had been reported from different areas. The party has suffered setback in its strongholds as well,” State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told a press conference here on Saturday after a two-day State Committee meeting that analysed the election results.

Erosion in vote base

Pointing out the erosion in the vote base of the LDF as the vote share had gone down by 5%, Mr. Balakrishnan said party cadres were not able to counter the campaign of the BJP and the Congress on the entry of women to the hill temple.

The State committee noted that the mandate in Kerala for the elections to the Lok Sabha and Assembly had always been different.

Crucial factors

National politics, Modi-Rahul fight, Muslim League’s role in the UDF campaign and its success in keeping the Jamaat-e-Islami and the Social Democratic Party of India under its fold, RSS campaign to defeat the CPI(M) and the LDF, and political violence involving CPI(M) cadres tilted the tables against the Left.

Mr. Balakrishnan said the Congress campaign that it would emerge as the single largest party influenced people who wanted the BJP out of power.

Those who voted for the LDF in the Assembly elections voted for the UDF and created a wave, with the latter bagging 19 of the 20 seats.

Pointing out the RSS strategy to defeat the CPI(M) and keep the LDF away, Mr. Balakrishnan said in many constituencies BJP votes went to the UDF as part of a well crafted agenda.

The UDF used political violence involving the CPI(M) cadres for mileage. The CPI(M) had decided to educate its workers not to involve in political murders. The State committee would decide on the changes after the Central Committee and booth-level discussions.

The CPI(M) would not harbour ill-will against those who had voted against the LDF. “We will work with them, convince them, and win them back,” Mr. Balakrishnan said.

Political setback

There had been no lapse on the part of the government and the setback was political. “It is not against a person or the style of functioning of the Chief Minister. The government has no other choice on the Sabarimala issue,” Mr. Balakrishnan replied to queries.