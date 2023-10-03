ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) Kerala State secretary denies New Delhi police raided party general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s home

October 03, 2023 12:49 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

M.V. Govindan condemns raid on NewsClick and calls for mustering public opinion against the Centre’s trespasses on media freedom

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury | Photo Credit: PTI

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Kerala State secretary M.V. Govindan has denied news reports that the New Delhi police inspected party general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s house as part of its ongoing investigation against online publishing portal NewsClick.

Mr. Govindan said on October 3 that NewsClick, which is under police scanner for allegedly accepting funds from China, operated from a CPI(M)-owned building housing other offices, including that of the Karshaka Sangham.

Mr. Govindan said the police arrested some employees and seized their laptops and mobile phones. He said the raid against NewsClick was not a one-off incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the Central government had shuttered Media One news channel for broadcasting news and opinions critical of the Sangh Parivar’s Hindu majoritarian and nationalist agenda.

Mr. Govindan said the Sangh Parivar’s intolerance to ideological opposition manifested in trumped-up police charges and Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids against dissenters.

Mr. Govindan said the CPI(M) would muster secular and democratic forces to counter the Sangh Parivar’s attempt to gag democratic opposition and stifle independent journalism.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US