ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) Kerala secretary M.V. Govindan defends transfer of ADGP Ajith Kumar amid controversy

Updated - October 07, 2024 11:57 am IST - KANNUR

CPI(M) State secretary says Kerala government has ‘kept its word’ by taking appropriate steps in the row surrounding M.R. Ajith Kumar

The Hindu Bureau

M.V. Govindan, CPI(M) Kerala State secretary (file) | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Kerala State secretary M.V. Govindan has defended the transfer of Kerala ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar from Law and Order duties, describing it as “a timely decision.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to questions from the media in Kannur on Monday (October 7, 2024) on whether the action against Mr. Ajith Kumar was punitive, Mr. Govindan insisted that the Kerala government had “kept its word” by taking appropriate steps. However, his response was rather ambiguous, remarking, “You can judge it as yes or no.”

Row in Kerala Assembly over sidelining of 49 questions to unstarred list, Opposition boycotts Question Hour

Mr. Govindan clarified that there was no pressure from the Communist Party of India (CPI) regarding the decision, emphasising that the government would act based on the findings of the ongoing inquiry report. He assured that the decision to transfer the ADGP would be implemented in line with the report’s recommendations.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about the reasons behind transferring Mr. Ajith Kumar to battalion duty, Mr. Govindan refrained from giving a direct answer, suggesting that the move “might be linked to the ADGP’s alleged meeting with RSS leaders.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Addressing LDF Independent legislator P.V. Anvar’s accusations of a potential deal between the CPI(M) and the BJP in the Chelakkara and Palakkad by-elections, Mr. Govindan dismissed the claims as “nonsense,” stating that these did not warrant any further explanation.

In response to Left Independent MLA K.T. Jaleel’s controversial remarks regarding smuggling activities being associated with a specific community, Mr. Govindan argued that it was “incorrect” to blame any single community. He urged community leaders to take responsibility and work toward changing the perception that smuggling is not a crime.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala / politics

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US