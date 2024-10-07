CPI(M) Kerala secretary M.V. Govindan defends transfer of ADGP Ajith Kumar amid controversy

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Kerala State secretary M.V. Govindan has defended the transfer of Kerala ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar from Law and Order duties, describing it as “a timely decision.”

Responding to questions from the media in Kannur on Monday (October 7, 2024) on whether the action against Mr. Ajith Kumar was punitive, Mr. Govindan insisted that the Kerala government had “kept its word” by taking appropriate steps. However, his response was rather ambiguous, remarking, “You can judge it as yes or no.”

Mr. Govindan clarified that there was no pressure from the Communist Party of India (CPI) regarding the decision, emphasising that the government would act based on the findings of the ongoing inquiry report. He assured that the decision to transfer the ADGP would be implemented in line with the report’s recommendations.

When asked about the reasons behind transferring Mr. Ajith Kumar to battalion duty, Mr. Govindan refrained from giving a direct answer, suggesting that the move “might be linked to the ADGP’s alleged meeting with RSS leaders.”

Addressing LDF Independent legislator P.V. Anvar’s accusations of a potential deal between the CPI(M) and the BJP in the Chelakkara and Palakkad by-elections, Mr. Govindan dismissed the claims as “nonsense,” stating that these did not warrant any further explanation.

In response to Left Independent MLA K.T. Jaleel’s controversial remarks regarding smuggling activities being associated with a specific community, Mr. Govindan argued that it was “incorrect” to blame any single community. He urged community leaders to take responsibility and work toward changing the perception that smuggling is not a crime.