GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) Kerala secretary M.V. Govindan defends transfer of ADGP Ajith Kumar amid controversy

CPI(M) State secretary says Kerala government has ‘kept its word’ by taking appropriate steps in the row surrounding M.R. Ajith Kumar

Updated - October 07, 2024 11:57 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
M.V. Govindan, CPI(M) Kerala State secretary (file)

M.V. Govindan, CPI(M) Kerala State secretary (file) | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Kerala State secretary M.V. Govindan has defended the transfer of Kerala ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar from Law and Order duties, describing it as “a timely decision.”

Responding to questions from the media in Kannur on Monday (October 7, 2024) on whether the action against Mr. Ajith Kumar was punitive, Mr. Govindan insisted that the Kerala government had “kept its word” by taking appropriate steps. However, his response was rather ambiguous, remarking, “You can judge it as yes or no.”

Row in Kerala Assembly over sidelining of 49 questions to unstarred list, Opposition boycotts Question Hour

Mr. Govindan clarified that there was no pressure from the Communist Party of India (CPI) regarding the decision, emphasising that the government would act based on the findings of the ongoing inquiry report. He assured that the decision to transfer the ADGP would be implemented in line with the report’s recommendations.

When asked about the reasons behind transferring Mr. Ajith Kumar to battalion duty, Mr. Govindan refrained from giving a direct answer, suggesting that the move “might be linked to the ADGP’s alleged meeting with RSS leaders.”

Addressing LDF Independent legislator P.V. Anvar’s accusations of a potential deal between the CPI(M) and the BJP in the Chelakkara and Palakkad by-elections, Mr. Govindan dismissed the claims as “nonsense,” stating that these did not warrant any further explanation.

In response to Left Independent MLA K.T. Jaleel’s controversial remarks regarding smuggling activities being associated with a specific community, Mr. Govindan argued that it was “incorrect” to blame any single community. He urged community leaders to take responsibility and work toward changing the perception that smuggling is not a crime.

Published - October 07, 2024 11:55 am IST

Related Topics

Kerala / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.