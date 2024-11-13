 />
CPI(M) Kerala secretary M.V. Govindan backs E.P. Jayarajan amid autobiography controversy

Govindan says CPI(M) does not require members to seek prior permission to write a book, though he emphasised that consultation with the party should occur before publication

Updated - November 13, 2024 01:23 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) Kerala secretary M.V. Govindan (file)

CPI(M) Kerala secretary M.V. Govindan (file) | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Kerala State secretary M.V. Govindan has voiced support for party leader E.P. Jayarajan, following the controversy surrounding his alleged autobiography.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday (November 13, 2024), Mr. Govindan said the party does not require members to seek prior permission to write a book, though he emphasised that consultation with the party should occur before publication. He confirmed that Mr. Jayarajan’s autobiography remains unfinished.

Mr. Govindan refuted reports, describing the information allegedly from Mr. Jayarajan’s autobiography as “incorrect.” He asserted that the news was likely “election-driven sensationalism.”

“The media often brings forward such stories at election time. I trust what E.P. Jayarajan has said,” he added.

Responding to Mr. Jayarajan’s claims of a political conspiracy, Mr. Govindan said, “If there is indeed a political conspiracy, Mr. Jayarajan should investigate it.”

He questioned the roles of DC Books and certain media outlets, suggesting that commercial interests might be at play.

The CPI(M) leader expressed solidarity with Mr. Jayarajan, stating there was “nothing further to add” beyond his party colleague’s remarks.

On legal action

While Mr. Govindan reiterated that party approval is not mandatory for writing a book, he agreed with Mr. Jayarajan’s stance on taking legal action if needed, calling the controversy a “media conspiracy against the party.”

Mr. Govindan also dismissed speculations that Mr. Jayarajan’s alleged discontent over his removal as LDF convener was “a media concern”, emphasising that any such issues should remain internal to the party.

Published - November 13, 2024 01:19 pm IST

Kerala

