CPI(M) Kerala secretary Govindan slams P.V. Anvar’s public meetings, claims participation from SDPI and Jamaat workers

M.V. Govindan’s statements come during an event in Kannur to mark second death anniversary of former CPI(M) State secretary and polit bureau member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Updated - October 01, 2024 03:39 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
M.V. Govindan, CPI(M) Kerala State secretary

M.V. Govindan, CPI(M) Kerala State secretary | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

CPI(M) Kerala State secretary M.V. Govindan made sharp remarks about P.V. Anvar’s recent public meetings, alleging that workers from the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Jamaat-e-Islami were prominent participants, while only a small number of Mr. Anvar’s own supporters attended.

Mr. Govindan’s statements came during an event held at Payyambalam in Kannur to mark the second death anniversary of former CPI(M) State secretary and polit bureau member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Tuesday (October 1, 2024).

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan linking Muslims to extremism, says P.V. Anvar

“Mr. Anwar held a public meeting, and if you examine it closely, you will see the factions behind it. SDPI, which is strong in Malappuram, and Jamaat-e-Islami were present. Along with them, there were workers from the Muslim League (IUML) and the Congress, but only 10 to 30 party supporters were present,” Mr. Govindan said, accusing Mr. Anwar of leading an “unholy alliance” that includes SDPI, Jamaat, IUML and the Congress.

Referring to the recent public meeting by Mr. Anvar in Kozhikode, Mr. Govindan stated that around 300 people attended, including former CPI(M) members who had been “expelled.”

Jamaat-e-Islami, SDPI behind P.V. Anvar, says CPI(M) leader Paloli Mohammed Kutty

“One was an area committee member expelled three years ago, and another was a DYFI worker who was removed from the organisation,” he said, adding that no current party members attended Mr. Anvar’s meeting.

Mr. Govindan also took a dig at Mr. Anvar, saying that after the lacklustre turnout in Kozhikode, the latter claimed to cancel future public meetings due to a sore throat.

“This is a party that has withstood challenges from much stronger forces than Mr. Anvar,” Mr. Govindan said, vowing that any attacks against the CPI(M) would be countered by rallying the common people.

Published - October 01, 2024 03:38 pm IST

Kerala / politics

