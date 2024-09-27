CPI(M), Kerala government parry LDF legislator P.V. Anvar’s accusations against CM’s office, family

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala and the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] on Friday (September 27, 2024) sought to parry disaffected LDF Independent legislator P.V. Anvar’s repeated attempts to indict Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Office (CMO) and the State’s top law enforcement on charges of criminality, corruption, nepotism and illegal amassment of wealth.

Mr. Vijayan, who is in New Delhi to attend the party’s Political Bureau meeting, rejected Mr. Anvar’s accusations. He accused Mr. Anvar of becoming “a mouthpiece” for anti-Left forces to defame the CPI(M) and government.

Mr. Vijayan noted that Mr. Anvar had suo motu announced the latter’s exit from the CPI(M)’s parliamentary party in the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

Nevertheless, Mr. Vijayan said the ongoing high-level probe into Mr. Anvar’s written complaints against the top law enforcement would continue as ordered. “Mr. Anvar’s political shift won’t affect the ongoing probe”, Mr. Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister said Mr. Anvar’s tirade against him warranted a detailed reply. “I will address the issues Mr. Anvar raised in a thorough press conference later. I know you (journalists) have many questions to ask”, Mr. Vijayan said.

Mr. Anvar had sought to put Mr. Vijayan on the defensive by accusing the latter of shielding the latter’s political secretary P. Sasi and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar.

Mr. Anvar had accused Mr. Ajith Kumar of aiding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by disrupting Thrissur Pooram to stoke Hindu resentment during the campaign phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Anvar, along with the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition, had accused Mr. Ajith Kumar of secretly parleying with the top RSS leadership. He also accused the State’s top law enforcer of illegal wealth amassment.

A high-level team led by State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Saheb and Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Yogesh Gupta is probing the accusations.

Moreover, the Kerala Law Secretary rejected Mr. Ajith Kumar’s investigation report on the Pooram disruption. Mr. Ajith Kumar had ruled out a political conspiracy behind Pooram going awry and blamed the festival managers and anomalies in policing instead. The government is poised to re-investigate the matter.

Bid to create disaffection: Balan

Meanwhile, CPI(M) central committee member A.K. Balan told reports in Thiruvananthapuram that the party perceived a bid to create disaffection among minorities, chiefly Muslims, against the government. “Anti-Left forces were alarmed that the ruling LDF had increased its vote share in north Kerala, especially Malappuram, by 7%, an estimated 43% compared to the previous Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

Mr. Balan said Mr. Vijayan, his office and his family were prime targets of the vilification campaign. He said most of Mr. Anvar’s accusations were “in the realm of fiction.”

He noted that Mr. Anvar had accused Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan of smuggling unaccounted money, an estimated ₹150 crore in a refrigerated fish transporting van, to aid the Congress’s election effort.

“Mr. Anvar’s latest backers in the UDF should state whether they endorsed the legislator’s charge against their leader. Notably, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, K. Sudhakaran, has taken up the cudgels for Mr. Anvar to spite his inner party rival. It is also clear why Mr. Satheesan refused to be taken in by Mr. Anvar’s wild accusations”, he said.

Mr. Balan dismissed Mr. Anvar’s claim that the latter had the tacit support of the CPI(M)’s rank and file, chiefly in north Kerala. He dared Mr. Anvar to reveal his so-called backers in the CPI(M).

When asked whether the CPI(M) has permanently closed its door on Mr, Anvar, Mr, Balan replied: “Mr, Anvar has derailed himself. It is for him to decide whether he should continue on his anti-Left path”.

An array of top CPI(M) leaders rallied behind Mr. Vijayan. The CPI(M) erected hoardings, including one in front of Mr. Anvar’s house at Perakkamana in Malappuram, denouncing the MLA as a betrayer of the communist cause.

Posters also appeared supporting Mr. Anvar in various parts of Malappuram town.

