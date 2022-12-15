CPI(M) keeps the prospect of understanding with IUML open

December 15, 2022 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan kept the prospect of the party finding common political ground with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) tantalisingly on the boil, much to the chagrin of the Congress and despite opposition within the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

In an opinion piece published in the CPI(M) organ Deshabhimani, Mr. Govindan followed up on his earlier statement that the party did not view the League as a communal outfit.

It appeared as if the CPI(M) was tiptoeing up to reaching “an understanding,” possibly implicit, with the IUML to disadvantage the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by consolidating minority votes for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to the Congress’s detriment.

The CPI(M) viewed the IUML’s backing of the LDF-sponsored Bill seeking to remove the Governor as Chancellor of State universities and the League’s support for the Vizhinjam project, GAIL pipeline and national highway widening as signs of the party drawing closer to the Left agenda.

Mr. Govindan’s strategy of floating the possibility of a “broad agreement” with the IUML on policy issues seemed designed to keep the Congress guessing and sow disarray in the United Democratic Front.

League stand

It was unclear how the CPI(M)‘s gambit would play out. The IUML has welcomed the CPI(M)‘s overture guardedly. In the same breath, League reaffirmed its commitment to the time-tested alliance with the Congress.

The CPI(M)‘s “row-back” after chastising the IUML for striking “fundamentalist” positions to appease the “radical fringe” has ruffled a few feathers in the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

LDF allies apprehensive

The Communist Party of India (CPI) termed the statement “needless discourse”. Other LDF constituents seemed apprehensive that an IUML entry into the ruling coalition would diminish their respective standing in the alliance. Indian National League, which broke away from the IUML in 1994, seemed particularly troubled.

Mr. Govindan drew a fine line apparently to assuage the fears of the LDF allies. He said finding common ground with the IUML on development and opposition to the BJP did not entail opening the LDF’s doors to the party.

Nevertheless, Mr. Govindan dangled the prospect of an understanding with the IUML by reiterating that no party with a shared agenda of opposing the BJP was anathema to the CPI(M).