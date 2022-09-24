‘CPI(M) joined hands with fundamentalist forces to weaken IUML’

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) general secretary P.M.A. Salam has accused the CPI(M) of joining hands with fundamentalist forces in a bid to weaken the IUML.

He told the media on Saturday that the CPI(M) had not compromised on the tie-up even after the CPI objected to it. The CPI(M) ruled the Parappur grama panchayat in Malappuram district for five years with the support of two Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) members. Even after the IUML opposed it, it continued the alliance. In Erattupetta Municipality, a no confidence motion against its chairman, an IUML member, was proposed by both the SDPI and CPI(M) members. A State leader of the SDPI is the chairman of the standing committee on education in Pathanamthitta Municipality, which is ruled by the CPI(M). The party is ruling the municipality with the support of three SDPI members.

“We have never joined hands with the SDPI. The IUML is its main enemy, not the BJP or the CPI(M). The SDPI’s national leader contested the Lok Sabha polls against the IUML candidate in Malappuram. That party is supporting the Left to defeat the IUML,” Mr. Salam claimed.