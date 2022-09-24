‘CPI(M) joined hands with fundamentalist forces to weaken IUML’

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
September 24, 2022 20:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) general secretary P.M.A. Salam has accused the CPI(M) of joining hands with fundamentalist forces in a bid to weaken the IUML.

He told the media on Saturday that the CPI(M) had not compromised on the tie-up even after the CPI objected to it. The CPI(M) ruled the Parappur grama panchayat in Malappuram district for five years with the support of two Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) members. Even after the IUML opposed it, it continued the alliance. In Erattupetta Municipality, a no confidence motion against its chairman, an IUML member, was proposed by both the SDPI and CPI(M) members. A State leader of the SDPI is the chairman of the standing committee on education in Pathanamthitta Municipality, which is ruled by the CPI(M). The party is ruling the municipality with the support of three SDPI members.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“We have never joined hands with the SDPI. The IUML is its main enemy, not the BJP or the CPI(M). The SDPI’s national leader contested the Lok Sabha polls against the IUML candidate in Malappuram. That party is supporting the Left to defeat the IUML,” Mr. Salam claimed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app