CPI(M) jadha to tour Thrissur for three days

March 01, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Thrissur

The Janakeeya Prathirodha Jadha (people’s resistance march) led by CPI(M) secretary M.V. Govindan will tour Thrissur district on March 4, 5 and 6.

The objective of the march is to create a people’s resistance against the Union government’s “apathy and vengeance” against the State, said CPI(M) district secretary M.M. Varghese here on Wednesday. The jadha will expose the BJP government’s strategy to retain power by dividing people on communal lines. The resistance march wants to protect the secular values of the country, he said.

“The Centre is trying to choke the State economically by denying funds. It is discriminating against the State in redistribution of tax money. It brings control on loan limits to create hurdles for development projects. The discrimination continued in the Union Budget too. The UDF which should have supported the State government in the fight against the Centre is standing with the BJP to destabilise the State government,” he alleged.

The march will reach the district at Vallathol Nagar at 9 a.m. on March 4. It will be accorded reception at various points and will conclude with a public meeting at Thekkinkadu maidan. After touring the district on the following two days, the march will proceed towards Ernakulam district.