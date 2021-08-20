CPI(M)-IUML exchange barbs over Taliban

Thiruvananthapuram

20 August 2021 19:47 IST

IUML leader recalls patriotic legacy of the party and its contribution to nationhood

The Taliban’s take over of Afghanistan seemed to have prompted the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] to trade barbs about the question of nationality and religion.

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby appeared to have provoked the purported exchange. In an FB post, the CPI(M) leader said that Taliban victory increases the possibility of radical Islam becoming a magnet for more citizens, including Keralites. He said the unwelcome trend would catalyse majoritarian politics.

The working class could get crushed between the opposing political forces. Hence, it was the time to reinforce proletarian values and fight for the livelihood issues of the masses than quarrel over religion, Mr. Baby said.

A corresponding FB post by IUML leader Abdu Rabb was widely touted as a counter to Mr. Baby’s averments.

Mr. Rabb recalled the patriotic legacy of the IUML and its stellar contribution to nationhood. Quoting the late C.H. Muhammad Koya, Mr. Rabb said: “If Saudi Arabia, the custodian of Mecca and Medina, attacks India, we would stand with India.”

The CPI(M) could not claim the same. During the 1962 Indo-China war, the CPI(M) had whitewashed Chinese aggression. E.M.S. Namboodiripad had infamously stated that Indian territory overrun by the Chinese was a disputed region over which both nations had aired claims. “EMS is not IUML’s role model in patriotism,” he said.

Mr. Rabb said China, the ideological lodestar of the CPI(M), had already made overtures to the Taliban leadership for a slice of the Afghan pie.

He accused the CPI(M) of encouraging Islamist forces in Kerala to undermine the IUML politically. “The CPI(M) might nurture a Taliban with Chinese help in Kerala merely to weaken the secular IUML for shortsighted political advantage,” he said.