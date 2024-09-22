CPI(M) issues ultimatum to Anvar to stop public accusations that aid political enemies

Combative Left Democratic Front (LDF) Independent legislator P.V. Anvar seemed headed down a political cul-de-sac with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretariat issuing an ultimatum, demanding that he cease airing muckraking accusations lest they provide ammunition to political detractors to assail the government and the party.

Mr. Anvar, who hogged the limelight through his recent pugnacious press conferences targeting Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s political secretary P. Sasi on charges of criminality and corruption, seemed to have painted himself into a corner.

Tipping point

The tipping point was Mr. Anvar’s press conference in Malappuram on Saturday, in which he countered Mr. Vijayan’s public defence of Mr. Sasi by demanding an inquiry against the CM’s political secretary for alleged gold smuggling.

The CPI(M) perceived Mr. Anvar’s press conference as an outspoken defiance of Mr. Vijayan, who had hours earlier rejected the LDF legislator’s demand for on-the-spot action against Mr. Ajith Kumar and an investigation against Mr. Sasi.

Mr. Vijayan also castigated Mr. Anvar for breaking the confidentiality of private telephone conversations by secretly recording them to rustle up avoidable controversies that caught the Chief Minister’s Office at its dead centre.

Mr. Anvar also seemed to have hit a raw nerve by parrying Mr. Vijayan’s observation that the former had a Congress background. Mr. Anvar riposted by noting that revered CPI(M) leader E.M.S. Namboodiripad was a Congress person before becoming a communist. The arguably tart reply drew flak from Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) national president A.A. Rahim, MP.

However, the seemingly isolated Mr. Anvar appeared to have found no solace in his earlier backer, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). UDF convener M.M. Hassan said the Opposition did not want Mr. Anvar in its fold. “We won’t open our doors to an individual who questioned Rahul Gandhi’s DNA,” he said.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran dared Mr. Vijayan to expel Mr. Anvar from the CPI(M) parliamentary party. “If it were a Congress legislator attacking the UDF government, I would have shown him the door,” he said. However, Mr. Sudhakaran said the Congress would welcome its old ally, the CPI, if the party mended its ways.

IUML stance

However, a district-level Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader, Iqbal Munderi, the party’s Nilambur Assembly segment president, held out an olive branch to Mr. Anvar on social media. However, he erased the FB post after IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty denied any such move.