GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) issues ultimatum to Anvar to stop public accusations that aid political enemies

An isolated Anvar finds little solace in Congress-led Opposition with its convener M.M. Hassan stating that the LDF legislator is unwelcome

Published - September 22, 2024 08:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

 

Combative Left Democratic Front (LDF) Independent legislator P.V. Anvar seemed headed down a political cul-de-sac with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretariat issuing an ultimatum, demanding that he cease airing muckraking accusations lest they provide ammunition to political detractors to assail the government and the party.  

Mr. Anvar, who hogged the limelight through his recent pugnacious press conferences targeting Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s political secretary P. Sasi on charges of criminality and corruption, seemed to have painted himself into a corner.

Tipping point

The tipping point was Mr. Anvar’s press conference in Malappuram on Saturday, in which he countered Mr. Vijayan’s public defence of Mr. Sasi by demanding an inquiry against the CM’s political secretary for alleged gold smuggling.

The CPI(M) perceived Mr. Anvar’s press conference as an outspoken defiance of Mr. Vijayan, who had hours earlier rejected the LDF legislator’s demand for on-the-spot action against Mr. Ajith Kumar and an investigation against Mr. Sasi.

Mr. Vijayan also castigated Mr. Anvar for breaking the confidentiality of private telephone conversations by secretly recording them to rustle up avoidable controversies that caught the Chief Minister’s Office at its dead centre.

Mr. Anvar also seemed to have hit a raw nerve by parrying Mr. Vijayan’s observation that the former had a Congress background. Mr. Anvar riposted by noting that revered CPI(M) leader E.M.S. Namboodiripad was a Congress person before becoming a communist. The arguably tart reply drew flak from Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) national president A.A. Rahim, MP. 

However, the seemingly isolated Mr. Anvar appeared to have found no solace in his earlier backer, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). UDF convener M.M. Hassan said the Opposition did not want Mr. Anvar in its fold. “We won’t open our doors to an individual who questioned Rahul Gandhi’s DNA,” he said. 

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran dared Mr. Vijayan to expel Mr. Anvar from the CPI(M) parliamentary party. “If it were a Congress legislator attacking the UDF government, I would have shown him the door,” he said. However, Mr. Sudhakaran said the Congress would welcome its old ally, the CPI, if the party mended its ways. 

IUML stance

However, a district-level Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader, Iqbal Munderi, the party’s Nilambur Assembly segment president, held out an olive branch to Mr. Anvar on social media. However, he erased the FB post after IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty denied any such move. 

Published - September 22, 2024 08:25 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.