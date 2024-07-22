CPI(M) issues a clarion call to resist attempts to saffronise SNDP Yogam

On Monday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) issued a clarion call to secular and progressive forces in the SNDP Yogam to resist its leadership lurch towards the Hindu majoritarian right.

Party State secretary M.V. Govindan said by floating the BDJS, an outfit that championed caste identity politics, and aligning it with the BJP, the SNDP Yogam leadership resorted to backdoor advocacy for a Hindu-majoritarian polity defined by a rigid and patently Brahminical caste system.

Mr. Govindan said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh strategy to nurture caste identity in various and often opposing Hindu social organisations and push them towards sectarianism and Hindu majoritarianism seemed to have found a willing victim in the SNDP Yogam leadership.

Mr. Govindan accused the SNDP leadership of working in tandem with the RSS to institutionalise the Manusmriti-inspired oppressive caste system dismantled by its spiritual and philosophical lodestar, renaissance leader and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru.

He said the CPI(M) would resist the bid to saffronise the SNDP Yogam by re-igniting working-class consciousness in the traditionally progressive and secular backward class community.

Earlier, the CPI(M) had blamed the strategic consolidation of Muslim fundamentalist votes behind the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the rightward drift in the backward-class Ezhava votes, a core CPI(M) constituency, to the BJP for the LDF’s defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Mr. Govindan cautioned the public against the RSS’ move to split the sizeable minority votes in Kerala by attempting to drive a wedge between Christian and Muslim communities, using the Gaza conflict as the latest pretext.

He said the Congress-IUML-Jamaat-e-Islami-SDPI axis posed an insidious problem for Kerala’s secular legacy. The illicit confederacy would fuel majority and minority communalism and erode Kerala society’s secular and progressive fabric. “Majority communalism begets minority communalism. One bolsters the other, he said.

The CPI(M) planned to mobilise fishers, a crucial electoral block, by organising a movement against the Centre’s move to allow industrial-scale and exploitative deep-sea fishing by corporate fishing fleets. It will also mobilise its rank and file to rid the State of plastic litter, clear urban canals choked by urban refuse, and ensure a clean environment.