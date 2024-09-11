CPI(M) is BJP’s B-team in Kerala: Ramesh Chennithala

The CPI(M) has become the BJP’s B-team in Kerala and the tacit understanding between the two in the last Assembly elections are continuing, according to senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.

The meeting between ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar and RSS leaders was known to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the time of the meeting itself, it has now become evident. Mr. Vijayan was also aware of the names of the others who were with the ADGP during that visit. Mr. Chennithala dared the Chief Minister to come out in the open with the names and to reveal the reason for the said meeting.

He said that the CPI(M) Central committee member, E.P. Jayarajan, lost his post of Left Democratic Front convener over the issue of him having met BJP leader Prakash Javadekar. But the government is helpless to take action against the ADGP who seem to have met top RSS leaders several times.

Despite demands from within the CPI and CPI(M), the CM has not said a word against the ADGP, Mr. Chennithala said.

This would mean that the Mr. Ajith Kumar is more powerful than Mr. Jayarajan and that the CM has the least regard for his own party or the CPI. Mr. Chennithala also said that M.V. Govindan was a disgrace as CPI(M) party secretary.

He pointed out that Congress was the only party which has had no truck with the RSS and that even Mr. Vijayan had won the general elections of 1978 with the help of Jansangh (which later became the BJP).

