GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) is BJP’s B-team in Kerala: Ramesh Chennithala

Published - September 11, 2024 09:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M) has become the BJP’s B-team in Kerala and the tacit understanding between the two in the last Assembly elections are continuing, according to senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.

The meeting between ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar and RSS leaders was known to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the time of the meeting itself, it has now become evident. Mr. Vijayan was also aware of the names of the others who were with the ADGP during that visit. Mr. Chennithala dared the Chief Minister to come out in the open with the names and to reveal the reason for the said meeting.

He said that the CPI(M) Central committee member, E.P. Jayarajan, lost his post of Left Democratic Front convener over the issue of him having met BJP leader Prakash Javadekar. But the government is helpless to take action against the ADGP who seem to have met top RSS leaders several times.

Despite demands from within the CPI and CPI(M), the CM has not said a word against the ADGP, Mr. Chennithala said.

This would mean that the Mr. Ajith Kumar is more powerful than Mr. Jayarajan and that the CM has the least regard for his own party or the CPI. Mr. Chennithala also said that M.V. Govindan was a disgrace as CPI(M) party secretary.

He pointed out that Congress was the only party which has had no truck with the RSS and that even Mr. Vijayan had won the general elections of 1978 with the help of Jansangh (which later became the BJP).

Published - September 11, 2024 09:43 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.