CPI(M) indulged in communal campaign in Kollam : N K Premachandran

April 27, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Malfunctioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and officials who lacked expertise contributed to the low voter turnout in Kollam, N. K. Premachandran, MP, said here on Saturday.

“Many polling stations lacked basic facilities and the voters had to wait for two to three hours due to technical snags. At some stations, many people went back without casting their votes. We couldn’t provide amenities considering the harsh climate,” he said at a press meet.

Mr.Premachandran, who defeated CPI(M)‘s K. N. Balagopal in 2019 with by a margin of nearly 1.5 lakh, added that the dip in polling percentage is likely to affect the majority. Alleging that CPI(M) indulged in an out-and-out communal campaign in Kollam during the last two months, he said both BJP and CPI(M) are following the same strategy of polarisation.

“Focusing on Christian and Muslim minorities, they spread rumours of defection and senior CPI(M) leaders were behind it. This malicious campaign is totally deplorable and unfortunate. They also sought votes highlighting the community of the candidate. They approached all community leaders irrespective of political affiliations saying someone from the community was getting a seat after 34 years,” he said. Commenting on the controversy about Jayarajan-Javadekar meeting, he said it was held with the approval of Pinarayi Vijayan.

“This validates UDF’s allegation about the existence of a sly and unholy nexus between BJP and CPI(M). Even Chief Minister Vijayan himself admitted that he had met Javadekar. Meanwhile, I was attacked for having lunch with Prime Minister Modi in the Parliament canteen. It was not a secret meeting, yet I was crucified. But nobody is questioning Jayarajan or the Chief Minister,” he pointed out.

