CPI(M) in Pathanamthitta lands in another controversy

Nearly a week after the controversial reinstatement of membership of a rape case accused in Thiruvalla, the Pathanamthitta district unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has become embroiled in another scandal with the admission of an accused in criminal cases into the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharan Chandran, a former Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader accused in several criminal cases, including attempted murder, joined the CPI(M) on Friday eveningalong with 60 others during a function attended by Health Minister Veena George and party’s district secretary K.P. Udayabhanu.

A native of Malayalappuzha, Chandran is accused in about 12 criminal cases, most of which are related to political clashes. In July last year, the police booked him under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) and later filed another case for violating its provisions. He was jailed in April this year and released only in the second half of June.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move to induct him into the party drew widespread criticism. However, the CPI(M) leadership defended the decision, stating that the tenure of the KAAPA case invoked against Chandran had already expired. “Sharan Chandran, an active worker of the RSS, was involved in several clashes with the CPI(M) as well as the DYFI. Sharan and several others like him have decided to leave the RSS upon realising that the organisation had been using them for criminal activities,” explained Mr. Udayabhanu. He further argued that Mr. Chandran is no longer involved in any KAAPA case.

Ms George told reporters that the CPI(M) allowed everybody to mend their ways and make amends for their past errors.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, on its part, maintains that the leader had been expelled from the party in view of his criminal antecedents. Party state president K.Surendran said the CPI(M) had offered the person a safe sanctuary with an eye on “profiting from illegal sand mining in the Pampa River”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.