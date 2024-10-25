CPI(M) in Kerala in firefighting mode as local leader quits party in Palakkad

The CPI(M) in Palakkad district suffered a jolt on Friday (October 25, 2024) when the party’s Palakkad area committee member Abdul Shukoor quit the party alleging insult and discrimination from district secretary E.N. Suresh Babu.

Mr. Shukoor, CITU’s auto-taxi union district treasurer and a former municipal councillor, is popular among the working class in Palakkad. He said he had worked for the CPI(M) sincerely for over three decades.

Mr. Shukoor said he was badly insulted by Mr. Suresh Babu in a recent election meeting held here, and was accused of shirking his responsibilities.

“I can’t take this insult any more,” Mr. Shukoor said. He said Mr. Suresh Babu had threatened him a few days ago, and held him solely responsible for the delay in putting up posters and writing graffiti for Left Democratic Front (LDF) independent candidate P. Sarin at certain areas.

He said that he had not decided to join any other party or to quit social work.

The CPI(M) started firefighting in the morning when some of its leaders met Mr. Shukoor and tried to appease him. They appealed to him to reconsider his decision to leave the party, and assured him that the party would look into his grouse. But Mr. Shukoor was reportedly non-committal.

CPI(M) leaders such as A.K. Balan, N.N. Krishnadas and M.B. Rajesh held discussions with Mr. Babu at the district committee office.

Congress overture

The Congress, meanwhile, persuaded Mr. Shukoor to join the party. Some Congress leaders from the district had met him a couple of days ago and offered him a position within the party.