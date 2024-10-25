GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) in Kerala in firefighting mode as local leader quits party in Palakkad

Palakkad area committee member Abdul Shukoor quits CPI(M) alleging insult and discrimination from district secretary E.N. Suresh Babu

Published - October 25, 2024 02:04 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M) in Palakkad district suffered a jolt on Friday (October 25, 2024) when the party’s Palakkad area committee member Abdul Shukoor quit the party alleging insult and discrimination from district secretary E.N. Suresh Babu.

Mr. Shukoor, CITU’s auto-taxi union district treasurer and a former municipal councillor, is popular among the working class in Palakkad. He said he had worked for the CPI(M) sincerely for over three decades.

Mr. Shukoor said he was badly insulted by Mr. Suresh Babu in a recent election meeting held here, and was accused of shirking his responsibilities.

“I can’t take this insult any more,” Mr. Shukoor said. He said Mr. Suresh Babu had threatened him a few days ago, and held him solely responsible for the delay in putting up posters and writing graffiti for Left Democratic Front (LDF) independent candidate P. Sarin at certain areas.

He said that he had not decided to join any other party or to quit social work.

The CPI(M) started firefighting in the morning when some of its leaders met Mr. Shukoor and tried to appease him. They appealed to him to reconsider his decision to leave the party, and assured him that the party would look into his grouse. But Mr. Shukoor was reportedly non-committal.

CPI(M) leaders such as A.K. Balan, N.N. Krishnadas and M.B. Rajesh held discussions with Mr. Babu at the district committee office.

Congress overture

The Congress, meanwhile, persuaded Mr. Shukoor to join the party. Some Congress leaders from the district had met him a couple of days ago and offered him a position within the party.

Published - October 25, 2024 02:04 pm IST

Related Topics

Kerala / Communist Party of India -Marxist

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.