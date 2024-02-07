CPI(M) in Kerala denies dissension in LDF Cabinet over budgetary allocations

February 07, 2024 03:14 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Kerala State secretary M.V. Govindan has attempted to clear the air on purported opposition among Communist Party of India (CPI) Ministers to certain aspects in the 2024-25 Kerala Budget tabled by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal in the Assembly on February 5.

Fielding questions from reporters in Kannur on February 7, Mr. Govindan appeared to deny reports that the CPI Ministers were dissatisfied with the meagre allocation to the Civil Supplies department for market intervention to mitigate seller inflation via the Supplyco. He said the Cabinet would discuss such matters, if at all.

Mr. Govindan said the CPI(M) had never opposed privatisation in higher education. It had opposed Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF’s) private and self-reliant college policy in a qualified manner.

“We said the sector required stricter regulation to protect merit and affirmative action for students hailing from poor socio-economic backgrounds”, Mr. Govindan said.

M.V. Jayarajan, CPI(M) district secretary, Kannur, said private medical and engineering colleges in the private self-reliant sector had to abide by the entrance rank list finalised by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations. Moreover, the LDF regulated the fee structure and ensured that it was affordable for students of varied financial backgrounds.

Mr. Govindan said the LDF had put paid to the Congress’s effort to commercialise education in a crass manner. He said the government would take into confidence parents, teachers, student organisations and other stakeholders to implement the policy of inviting foreign and private universities to Kerala in a rancour-free manner and with consensus.

Mr. Govindan said Kerala needs to harness foreign legacy universities’ expertise to achieve its ambition to emerge as a resilient knowledge economy.

“The government did not have the resources to bear the responsibility alone. We live in a capitalist society. Even socialist nations have welcomed private capital in the higher education sector so their children have top-level academic exposure. Kerala Digital University has an arrangement with Oxford to accommodate high-achieving students for research in the foreign campus,” Mr. Govindan said.

