CPI(M) in Kerala closes ranks against BJP’s attempt to ‘poach’ sidelined workers facing disciplinary action March 08, 2024 04:00 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan scotches rumours that S. Rajendran, party’s former legislator from Devikulam in Idukki, was on the cusp of defecting to BJP G Anand The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] in Kerala has closed ranks against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) alleged attempt to poach party cadres facing disciplinary action even as it sought to spotlight the Congress party as “the Sangh Parivar’s favourite hunting ground.” For one, CPI(M) Kerala State secretary M.V. Govindan on March 8 (Friday) scotched rumours that the party’s former legislator from Devikulam in Idukki, S. Rajendran, was on the cusp of defecting to the BJP. ALSO READ Padmaja’s defection affects Congress in Kerala more symbolically than organisationally Mr. Govindan said the party’s policy was to hold “comrades with experience and loyalty” close to the organisation. “I spoke to Mr. Rajendran. He has promised to cooperate with the party. Disciplinary action is not sentencing. It’s a corrective process repeatedly adopted by the CPI(M) as part of the party’s inherent course correction and rectification process. The CPI(M) will bring Mr. Rajendran into the party fold,” he said. ADVERTISEMENT It seemed that the CPI(M) was focussed on preventing the BJP from collecting a political trophy from the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. ALSO READ Efforts to bring Rajendran back to CPI(M) hit a roadblock in Munnar

The CPI(M) also sought to burnish its secular image by harping on Padmaja Venugopal’s recent defection from the Congress to the BJP and campaigning that more Congress leaders would follow in her footsteps.

Hence, the CPI(M) reportedly worried that a high-profile defection from its ranks might blunt the party’s stridently secular messaging.

The CPI(M) had suspended Mr. Rajendran for alleged anti-party activities during the 2021 Legislative Assembly elections in Idukki. Mr. Rajendran had claimed innocence and repeatedly petitioned the CPI(M) for his reinstatement.

Exploiting disgruntlement

The BJP had reportedly sought to exploit Mr. Rajendran’s perceived disgruntlement with the CPI(M) when BJP Kerala State secretary K. Surendran’s ‘Kerala Padayatra’ toured Idukki district in February.

Mr. Rajendran had sought to put the CPI(M) leadership on tenterhooks by telling mediapersons in Idukki that BJP leader P.K. Krishnadas had sought to enlist him in the latter’s fold. Mr. Rajendran had said that he had briefed Mr. Govindan about the feelers.

The CPI(M) seemed well aware of the BJP’s gambit. LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan told reporters on March 7 (Thursday) that the BJP would find no recruits from the CPI(M) despite the Sangh Parivar “actively eyeing” some workers facing disciplinary action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.