GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) in Kerala closes ranks against BJP’s attempt to ‘poach’ sidelined workers facing disciplinary action

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan scotches rumours that S. Rajendran, party’s former legislator from Devikulam in Idukki, was on the cusp of defecting to BJP

March 08, 2024 04:00 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

G Anand
G Anand
Former Devikulam MLA S. Rajendran (file)

Former Devikulam MLA S. Rajendran (file) | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] in Kerala has closed ranks against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) alleged attempt to poach party cadres facing disciplinary action even as it sought to spotlight the Congress party as “the Sangh Parivar’s favourite hunting ground.”

For one, CPI(M) Kerala State secretary M.V. Govindan scotched rumours that the party’s former legislator from Devikulam in Idukki, S. Rajendran, was on the cusp of defecting to the BJP.

Padmaja’s defection affects Congress in Kerala more symbolically than organisationally

Mr. Govindan said the party’s policy was to hold “comrades with experience and loyalty” close to the organisation. “I spoke to Mr. Rajendran. He has promised to cooperate with the party. Disciplinary action is not sentencing. It’s a corrective process repeatedly adopted by the CPI(M) as part of the party’s inherent course correction and rectification process. The CPI(M) will bring Mr. Rajendran into the party fold,” he said.

It seemed that the CPI(M) was focussed on preventing the BJP from collecting a political trophy from the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Efforts to bring Rajendran back to CPI(M) hit a roadblock in Munnar

The CPI(M) also sought to burnish its secular image by harping on Padmaja Venugopal’s recent defection from the Congress to the BJP and campaigning that more Congress leaders would follow in her footsteps.

Hence, the CPI(M) reportedly worried that a high-profile defection from its ranks might blunt the party’s stridently secular messaging.

The CPI(M) had suspended Mr. Rajendran for alleged anti-party activities during the 2021 Legislative Assembly elections in Idukki. Mr. Rajendran had claimed innocence and repeatedly petitioned the CPI(M) for his reinstatement.

Exploiting disgruntlement

The BJP had reportedly sought to exploit Mr. Rajendran’s perceived disgruntlement with the CPI(M) when BJP Kerala State secretary K. Surendran’s ‘Kerala Padayatra’ toured Idukki district in February.

Mr. Rajendran had sought to put the CPI(M) leadership on tenterhooks by telling mediapersons in Idukki that BJP leader P.K. Krishnadas had sought to enlist him in the latter’s fold. Mr. Rajendran had said that he had briefed Mr. Govindan about the feelers.

The CPI(M) seemed well aware of the BJP’s gambit. LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan told reporters on March 7 (Thursday) that the BJP would find no recruits from the CPI(M) despite the Sangh Parivar “actively eyeing” some workers facing disciplinary action.

Related Topics

Kerala / politics / Communist Party of India -Marxist / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.