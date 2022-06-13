CPI(M) in denial mode over attack on Congress offices

After Youth Congress workers, reportedly wearing black shirts, raised slogans against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on a flight in which he was traveling from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, a series of attacks on the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee office, clashes, and attacks on houses were reported in Kannur on Monday.

The house of KPCC president K. Sudhakaran’s wife Smitha in Adoor was reportedly attacked. The attackers threw stones damaging the window. The Congress alleged that the attack took place after the CPI(M) took out a rally here.

In Iritty, Youth Congress workers and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists clashed during a procession. At least 12 Youth Congress workers, four DYFI workers, and one police officer were injured in the incident.

The clashes erupted when the Youth Congress torchlight procession demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the DYFI procession against the alleged protest on the aircraft by Congress workers came in opposite directions at Irrity town.

Youth Congress district president Sudeep James alleged that Congress workers were brutally assaulted by DYFI workers in front of the police.

He added that the police had refused to take action against those who assaulted Youth Congress workers.

In Thalassery, the Congress office was allegedly attacked and office furniture and windows were damaged by CPI(M) workers. The incident happened around 7.45 p.m. The Congress reported a loss of ₹50,000 in the attack.

Similarly, the office in Taliparamba also came under attack. The attack took place during a protest by CPI(M)-DYFI activists, the Congress alleged.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan said denied charges of party workers resorting to violence.