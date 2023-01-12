CPI(M) in damage control mode in Alappuzha

January 12, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Amidst rumblings in the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)] in Kuttanad, the party leadership has sprung into action to resolve the factional feud engulfing it in one of its strongholds.

Around 300 CPI(M) members have written to the party State and district leadership in the last two weeks asking to relieve them of the party membership in protest against the biased and hostile attitude of the Kuttanad area committee leadership.

Those who offered their resignations also alleged that the leadership was taking unilateral decisions and taking revenge on people opposing them.

On Wednesday, 75 party members of the Pulinkunnu local committee and various branch committees under it despatched letters to the party leadership. Prior to it, party members from Ramankary, Kavalam, and Veliayanad among other places offered to quit.

Meeting

Considering the seriousness of the issue, a meeting of the Kuttanad Area Committee in the presence of CPI(M) State secretariat member and Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian and CPI(M) district secretary R. Nazar was held on Thursday.

Later speaking to reporters, Mr. Nazar said there was “some substance” in the complaints. He said that meetings would be convened at the local level and all issues would be resolved. “No one will quit CPI(M) in Kuttanad,” Mr. Nazar said.

Smuggling case

Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding the alleged involvement of party leaders in a case relating to the smuggling of banned tobacco products at Karunagappally earlier this week continued to boil on Thursday.

Commenting on Mr. Cherian’s earlier reported comments that there was no evidence against CPI(M) Alappuzha municipal councillor and the party’s Alappuzha area committee member A. Shanavas in the case, Mr. Nazar said the Fisheries Minister had not given him a clean chit.

“The issue is being investigated by a party inquiry commission. We cannot say Shanavas is not guilty at this moment. Further action will be taken after the completion of the probe,” Mr. Nazar said.

The Karunagappally police had seized banned tobacco products worth ₹1 crore from two trucks on Monday.

One of the lorries seized by the police belonged to Shanavas, who had earlier rented it out to an Idukki native. He is also the chairman of the Welfare Standing Committee in the Alappuzha municipality.

Following the controversy, the CPI (M) suspended Shanavas from party membership. The party also ousted its Sea View branch committee member Ijaz Iqbal, an accused in the case.

Rifts within the party leadership came to the fore at the CPI(M) district secretariat meeting held on Tuesday to discuss disciplinary actions against party members involved in the case.

While a section, including Mr. Nazar called for the expulsion of Shanavas from the party, others, aligned with Mr. Cherian, opposed it. A few in the party also filed a complaint before the Enforcement Directorate demanding to conduct a probe into the finances of Shanavas.

Meanwhile, the delay in taking action against a CPI(M) area committee member who had been accused of misbehaving with women has received criticism from various quarters.