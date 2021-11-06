CPI(M) in Alappuzha set for generational shift

ALAPPUZHA

06 November 2021 21:11 IST

Acton against Sudhakaran gives the message that discipline is paramount

The decision of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretariat to publicly censure former Minister and party State committee member G. Sudhakaran over lapses in Left Democratic Front's (LDF) election campaign in the Ambalappuzha Assembly constituency is seen as an end of an era for the CPI(M) in Alappuzha.

By taking action against one of the senior-most leaders in the cradle of the Communist movement, the CPI(M) had sent a message that discipline was paramount and there was zero tolerance for violating the party line.

“After V.S. Achuthanandan, Mr. Sudhakaran has emerged as the tallest leader in the CPI(M) in Alappuzha, despite him being the CPI(M) State committee member and his compatriot T.M. Thomas Isaac a central committee member. He was seen as a leader close to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan but it didn't prevent the party from taking action against him, which shows the party considers the voice of its next line of leaders in Alappuzha, who complained against Mr. Sudhakaran, seriously. Though Mr. Sudhakaran has escaped with censure, it is still a harsh punishment and he is set for a political exile, especially given his age. With the disciplinary action against Mr. Sudhakaran, CPI(M) in Alappuzha is all set for a generational shift with leaders such as Saji Cherian, A.M. Ariff and R. Nazar set to steer the party in the coming years,” said a political observer.

Mr. Sudhakaran was the third prominent leader in the CPI(M) in Alappuzha to face disciplinary action for election lapses, previous two were C.B.C. Warrier and T.J. Anjelose. Party stalwarts such as Mr. Achuthanandan and K.R. Gouri also faced disciplinary actions, but for different reasons. Although the party has taken action against Sudhakaran, it is unlikely to make any big impact on the CPI (M) in Alappuzha including in the upcoming district conference.

“The action against him should be seen as a corrective measure. He has faced disciplinary action before and it is not going to have any impact on the CPI(M) in Alappuzha,” said a CPI(M) State committee member on condition of anonymity.

When contacted Mr. Sudhakaran did not respond. In an interview with The Hindu in September this year, Mr. Sudhakaran said he was the victim of an incessant witch hunt by the “political criminals” who colluded with a section of the media. He said he did not feel sidelined in the party. “I have always towed the party line. If they find any mistake on my part, I am ready to accept it. Whatever be the party’s decision, I will accept it,” Mr. Sudhakaran had said.