CPI(M) Idukki meet demands separate Minister for Home Affairs

IDUKKI

04 January 2022 19:01 IST

‘Misdeeds of some in the force have put govt. under a shadow’

The delegates meeting of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] district conference at Kumily on Tuesday demanded a separate Minister for Home Affairs as the police force in the State was being misused by some elements.

The delegates said the misdeeds of some in the force had put the government under a shadow despite its good work.

“A reshuffle was needed in the police force. The party should intervene for the effective functioning of the police system. Some elements in the police were working against the interests of the government. Some initiatives to find such actions and corrective measures were needed. The police association is not active and it had failed to identify those in the police force doing spy work and thereby giving a bad name to the good works done by the government,” said a paper at the delegates section.

Advertising

Advertising

The delegates criticised the actions of the Idukki District Police Chief. Senior police officers from other States were working for their interests. They lacked interest for the well-being of the people, the paper said.

Though Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had taken the stance that party leaders should not intervene in the Home Department, some partners in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) such as the Communist Party of India were allegedly trying to influence the police, according to the delegates.

Regarding action against former Devikulam MLA S. Rajendran, State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Monday evening said the party State secretariat would announce the action against him. The district committee had recommended action against Mr. Rajendran and a letter submitted by him was also with the secretariat. The next secretariat meeting would consider the issue and take action accordingly, he said.