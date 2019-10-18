CPI(M) ideologically bankrupt, says Kummanam

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kummanam Rajasekharan has said the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is now ideologically bankrupt.

The CPI(M), which had once drawn people to it with its red flag, was now standing with the believers, he said while interacting with reporters here on Thursday. One of the major decisions taken at the 2013 Palakkad Plenum was that religious functions such as Ganapathi Homam and Bhagavathi Seva should not be carried out by party members, he said, calling on the CPI(M) leadership to clarify its stance now on faith.

On the Sabarimala issue, he said the BJP would never stir up religious sentiments to garner votes. “If the CPI(M) is sincere about the protection of faith, the party should clarify its stance on the issue of women’s entry into the Sabarimala shrine,” he said

Mr. Rajasekaran accused the Left Democratic Front government of plundering and diverting the money allocated for many of the schemes that the Central government had implemented for the people of Kerala.