ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) honours media freedom: Karat

June 14, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Prakash Karat, Polit Bureau member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), addressing the EMS smrithi programme at Palakkad on Tuesday.

CPI(M) politburo member Prakash Karat said here on Wednesday that the government would not register any case merely for criticising someone. He said there would be some other reasons behind the case filed against Asianet reporter.

He was here to attend a national seminar on EMS Namboodiripad organised by the CPI(M) district committee. Mr. Karat said that the CPI(M) always stood for media freedom, and the party maintained the same policy both at the Centre and in Kerala.

He said the case was booked following a complaint filed by an SFI leader, and not the government. The police case on the basis of a complaint was quite natural, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US