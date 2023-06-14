HamberMenu
CPI(M) honours media freedom: Karat

June 14, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Prakash Karat, Polit Bureau member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), addressing the EMS smrithi programme at Palakkad on Tuesday.

CPI(M) politburo member Prakash Karat said here on Wednesday that the government would not register any case merely for criticising someone. He said there would be some other reasons behind the case filed against Asianet reporter.

He was here to attend a national seminar on EMS Namboodiripad organised by the CPI(M) district committee. Mr. Karat said that the CPI(M) always stood for media freedom, and the party maintained the same policy both at the Centre and in Kerala.

He said the case was booked following a complaint filed by an SFI leader, and not the government. The police case on the basis of a complaint was quite natural, he added.

