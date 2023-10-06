CPI(M) has double-standards on hijab issue, says IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty

October 06, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - KOCHI

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty said here on Thursday that the CPI(M) lacked clarity on its position related to minorities in the country unlike the Congress, which had stood with them.

The statement by a CPI(M) leader that Muslim girls in Malappuram had started not wearing the hijab in view of his party’s progressive influence on them is not in tune with the reality of the present times. Wearing hijab is not a hurdle in achieving success and progress in their lives, he said in his inaugural address at the party’s Ernakulam Parliament mandalam convention at Kalamassery.

Mr. Kunhalikutty said the CPI(M) had stood with the Congress when the hijab controversy occurred outside Kerala. But the party changed its position here by claiming that its influence prompted Muslim girls to give up wearing hijab. The Congress, which had opposed the BJP’s divisive politics, came to power in Karnataka. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had adopted a similar position in Tamil Nadu, he said.

Mr. Kunhalikutty said the various developmental projects in Kochi were implemented by the UDF. The State is facing a financial and developmental crisis under the Left regime, he added.

Hibi Eden, MP, and P.K. Firoz, State general secretary of Youth League, spoke.